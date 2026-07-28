Ontario mechanic finds python under hood, then watches it climb onto rescuer's arm

A recently driven vehicle can provide the warmth and shelter the snakes instinctively seek.

Animal services in Ontario, Canada, stepped in to help a mechanic remove a python that was found trapped inside a resident's car, according to INsauga.

Pythons don't typically live in Ontario, so it is likely an escaped or abandoned pet. Luckily, a nearby shelter is now taking care of it after it was rescued from the car's engine.

What happened?

A resident in Mississauga said they spotted the reptile under the hood of their car on July 13 and called the mechanic, who reached out to the Mississauga Animal Shelter.

One of the officers who reported to the scene safely removed the snake from the car's engine compartment, and the team said in an Instagram post that it was surprised by how calm the python seemed.

"Our team arrived and one officer reached into the engine. To everyone's shock, the python calmly climbed right onto their arm for a safe rescue," the post said.

The snake was dehydrated and had minor scrapes but began recovering and receiving proper care, the post's caption continued.

Why does it matter?

The animal was likely in the area because of human activity, such as an escape or abandonment tied to the exotic pet trade, since pythons are not native to Canada, INsauga reported.

Close contact between people and animals is often shaped by human choices, whether through development, transport, or moving species into environments where they do not belong. Incidents like this can create safety risks, costly repairs, and serious welfare problems for animals that may already be stressed, injured, or displaced.

Taking care of animals properly, pets or otherwise, can make sure that ecosystems stay balanced and minimize conflict between humans and wildlife.

What's being done?

Ball pythons are considered one of the gentlest snake species and are not venomous, INsauga reported. The snake is now up for adoption through the Mississauga Animal Shelter.

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