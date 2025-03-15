Bystander raises concerns after spotting eerie vessel off coast: 'It looks like a surfaced submarine'

"By far the worst asset to own."

One Reddit user called attention to a strange-looking yacht off the coast of Milos, Greece, and a few commenters shared photos of other massive yachts they had spotted in the area.

In a yacht-focused subreddit, the user shared an image of the superyacht, which one person identified as Olivia O. The vessel measures over 290 feet long and is powered by two diesel engines.

Some users speculated that it was a support vessel, which are boats that accompany large yachts to transport recreational equipment and supplies. But it's classified as an expedition yacht, showing how ridiculously large some support vessels can be.

"Crazy looking yacht with a round front end, sort of like an airplane. Anchored out and started setting up the deck and unloading right in front of us at the beach. Flying a Maltese flag," the original poster wrote.

While the discussion centered around interesting yachts and sailboats users had seen near Milos, the elephant in the room is the negative impact superyachts have on the planet.

CleanTechnica said the annual carbon pollution released from the top 300 superyachts is nearly 300,000 tons. In an interview with DW, professors from Indiana University called such vessels "by far the worst asset to own from an environmental standpoint."

Not only do superyachts contribute to planetary warming by adding pollution to the atmosphere, but they also contaminate waterways with exhaust fumes, noise and light pollution, and potentially leaking chemicals such as oil or wastewater. When sailing in shallow waters, they may harm sensitive ecosystems — such as coral reefs and seagrass beds — and marine animals.

According to an Oxfam report, enforcing a carbon tax on superyachts and other luxury goods could effectively curb pollution and fund climate action. Luckily, some boating companies have started incorporating eco-friendly materials and clean energy into their yacht designs, which could help reduce pollution.

For example, Sunreef Yachts specializes in solar, electric, and wind-powered boats. It's taking things a step greener by using recycled plastic bottles in production. The German yacht company iYacht GmbH has also built a high-tech solar-electric powered catamaran using scrap metals, which helps reduce the carbon output of aluminum production.

As companies do their part to help the planet, we can make a difference by talking to friends and family about the environmental damage traditional yachts cause. If they were considering buying a diesel-powered yacht, they might change their mind after hearing about the consequences.

Choosing low-impact travel options, such as renting an electric vehicle or taking a train, can also be good for the soul and the planet.

"This yacht is the biggest one out here and very close if not the same size as the ferries," the OP commented.

"It looks like a surfaced submarine," one person joked.

