Man hears what sounds like rushing water outside home, finds crude oil pouring into California creek

"It's been six months. We want to know answers."

What Ethan Higbee first thought was the sound of rushing water outside his home in Santa Paula, California, turned out to be something far more disturbing. He found that crude oil was flowing downhill toward a nearby creek.

Six months later, residents said they are still waiting for basic answers about how much oil spilled, whether contamination remained, and if anyone will actually be held accountable.

The spill happened on Nov. 18 near Sisar Creek in Ventura County, when crude oil escaped from a tank site uphill from Higbee's home and fouled roughly three-quarters of a mile of a tributary, according to Inside Climate News. Responders initially estimated that about 420 gallons spilled, though some local residents believe the total was higher.

State regulators later said the incident was caused by an overfilled tank and problems handling rainwater valves by oil and gas company Carbon California. In December, California officials sent the company a notice of violation warning that enforcement action could follow.

Federal and state investigations are still underway. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said final spill calculations are part of a case submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, while the EPA said heavy rain contributed to a slop tank overflow that allowed oil to reach the creek.

Residents said the lack of clarity only made the situation more maddening. Higbee said he called 911 after smelling gas and seeing the flow, and neighbors reportedly went door to door warning one another as the spill unfolded. Residents near the site were uneasy, especially because visible staining still marked rocks and soil months later.

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According to WebMD, short-term exposure to crude oil can cause respiratory irritation, headaches, nausea, dizziness, and skin or eye symptoms. Longer-term exposure has also been linked to more serious health concerns, including respiratory and cardiovascular disorders.

ICN cited data from the Center for Biological Diversity that found more than 50 crude oil spills and other releases were logged with California emergency officials from October 2025 through to May 2026.

California and federal officials are still investigating the Ventura County spill, and possible legal or enforcement action could follow. Residents have also organized. A local group called Neighbors of Santa Paula Canyon formed after the spill, while the advocacy group Climate First: Replacing Oil & Gas has pushed for more public information and stronger accountability.

Advocates have said part of the issue is reducing reliance on oil infrastructure that repeatedly puts nearby communities at risk.

"It's been six months," Higbee said. "We want to know answers."

Haley Ehlers from CFROG noted the incident was "another acute example of the unacceptable harm the oil and gas industry poses for community and environmental health."

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