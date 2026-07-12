Ohio wardens rescue gasoline-doused dog, then save 8 kittens and their mom from heat wave

"And that day, it was in the 90s, upper 90s outside."

A tip from a community member during an Ohio heat wave turned into a much bigger rescue than expected. Wardens responding to a report of a dog reportedly covered in gasoline ended up also taking in eight kittens and their mother from the dangerous heat.

What happened?

During last week's extreme temperatures, wardens with the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter were sent to investigate a report that a dog had been doused in gasoline and left outside. Spectrum News 1 said the temperature that day was in the upper 90s.

Deputy Warden Kayla Wenz said the shelter first learned about the situation through a voicemail from a community member who had seen the dog on their porch.

"Somebody said on the voicemail that they saw a dog get doused in gasoline, and that the dog is currently now on their porch," Wenz said. "And that day, it was in the 90s, upper 90s outside."

When the wardens arrived, the dog — now called Penelope — had tangled fur on her legs and face and smelled strongly of gasoline. They believed the exposure had irritated her eyes.

After a wash and additional care, Penelope improved, but she still has a limp that a veterinarian is expected to examine.

The same response also led Wenz to eight kittens and their mother, who were outside in the heat. Although the shelter typically only takes dogs, she got approval from her supervisor to bring them in too.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can quickly become dangerous for pets and stray animals, especially when they are already injured, stressed, or exposed to harmful substances.

A dog covered in gasoline faces more than discomfort. The chemical can irritate the skin and eyes, and hot weather can make an already serious situation even worse.

During heat waves, animal shelters, wardens, and rescue groups often become first responders for vulnerable animals.

"For me personally and almost like literally every deputy here, I know that if we see an animal, that's either hurt or injured or just not in the best place, we can't leave it there," Wenz said.

What's being done?

Penelope was cleaned up and taken into care, and Wenz brought in the kittens and their mother as well.

For now, the kittens are staying with a deputy and will be placed with a rescue once they are old enough.

Spectrum News 1 reported that Jen Huettich, the shelter's External Affairs Manager, said Penelope could soon be cleared for adoption, pending a veterinarian's approval.

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