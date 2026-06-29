Minnesota officers net stranded fawn in levee, then carry it back toward the woods

"From traffic stops to fawn rescues, it's all in a day's work around here."

Video from Minnesota is bringing attention to a small animal rescue after local officers helped a stranded fawn. The clip shared by police shows the deer being carefully secured with netting, lifted from the levee, and carried toward nearby woods.

What happened?

The Chaska Police Department uploaded the footage to Instagram, and Fox 9 said the call for help came at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, as officers responded alongside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Police said the young deer had gotten into the levee system, where the slippery grade kept it from making its way back out.

As shown in the video, officers first contained the fawn with netting before one of them lifted it up from the embankment.

The rescue concludes with the officer carrying the animal toward a nearby wooded area, where its mother had last been seen.

In the footage, the officers move carefully and deliberately, avoiding sudden movements as they secure the animal.

Why does it matter?

Young animals can easily become trapped near roads, flood-control systems, and other infrastructure, especially in spring and early summer, when fawns are exploring and following their mothers.

A baby deer stuck on a slippery incline can suffer stress, injury, or become separated from its mother for too long.

In this case, the collaboration between local officers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helped reduce that risk and gave the animal a better chance of returning to its habitat.

What are people saying?

The Chaska Police Department wrote in its Facebook caption: "Turns out the levee was no place for a Bambi."

"From traffic stops to fawn rescues, it's all in a day's work around here," the police department summed up the post.

"Thank you to everyone who helped in this rescue!" one commenter wrote.

"Thanks for taking care of all of us," said another. "Well done."

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