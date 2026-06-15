Week-old fawn with fractured tibia gets a tiny splint, and a shot at walking again

"Every wobble is one step closer to recovery."

A week-old fawn is getting a second chance after wildlife rehabbers fitted its tiny broken leg with an equally tiny splint.

A heart-tugging Instagram video shared by Austin Wildlife Rescue shows the care and precision that can go into saving one vulnerable wild animal.

What happened?

"Healing is a step-by-step process," Austin Wildlife Rescue wrote in a caption accompanying a video of staff treating a baby fawn. The post shows the team assessing the animal and stabilizing its injured back leg, and adds that "Early intervention gives them the best chance for recovery, especially with tiny bones that grow at a rapid rate."

Rescuers took in the fawn at about a week old after it was found with a suspected injury to a back leg. X-rays later showed the animal had a fractured tibia.

In the clip, rehab workers gently examine the fawn and fit a splint to the injured leg so the bone can heal with support.

The group added in its caption that "Splinting is a great way to not only support broken bones, but it also allows our medical staff to reassess and adjust as the fawn's bones grow. It's amazing to see how quickly a fawn can be right back on their feet after splinting. Every wobble is one step closer to recovery."

Why does it matter?

For a baby deer, a leg injury is more than painful — it can be life-threatening. Young fawns need mobility to keep up with their mothers, avoid danger, and develop normally.

Because a young animal's bones are still growing, getting a fracture treated quickly can greatly improve the odds of recovery.

The case also offers a look at the behind-the-scenes work of community wildlife rescue groups that step in when animals are hurt and need specialized care. These organizations often rely on trained staff, veterinarians, and public support to keep that work going.

Well-meaning attempts to care for wild animals at home can sometimes do more harm than good, while licensed rehabbers know how to treat injuries and prepare animals for release.

What are people saying?

The response in the comments was full of gratitude for the team helping the tiny patient.

One person wrote, "Thank you for your love and expertise! This sweet baby!!!"

Another commenter added, "Oh precious little fawn. Thank you 4 taking care of them."

Austin Wildlife Rescue wrote: "Healing is a step-by-step process." For this little fawn, one of those steps was a tiny splint — and a real shot at walking again.

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