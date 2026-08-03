Florida officers answer 'unexpected bathroom guest' call before safely rescuing ball python

The species is widely kept as a pet in the United States and usually grows to about 3 to 4 feet long.

A routine day of police work in Sanford, Florida, took an unexpected turn on June 22 when officers responded to a call about a large ball python lurking inside an apartment bathroom, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

The snake was safely removed, but the encounter revealed you never know where wildlife and exotic pets might show up.

What happened?

A Facebook post shared by the Sanford Police Department added details surrounding the incident that sent Officer Sozio and Officer Moore to an apartment building.

In the image, one of the officers holds up the snake with a smile, while the other presents more of a stone face.

"When a resident called about a 'snake' in her bathroom, Officer Sozio and Officer Moore came to the rescue!" Sanford Police shared.

Rather than one of the much larger Burmese pythons often associated with Florida, the snake was identified as a ball python, Fox 35 Orlando noted. The species is widely kept as a pet in the United States and usually grows to about 3 to 4 feet long.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) classifies ball pythons as nonnative and non-established, which means the species is not considered invasive in the state. Still, they do sometimes show up outside captivity, including in residential places like this one.

"The officers responded to the home and safely removed the unexpected visitor, a ball python, from the bathroom," Sanford Police added in the caption. "Thankfully, no one was injured, and the python was safely secured."

A ball python showing up in an apartment bathroom is not a typical wild encounter and is far more likely tied to captivity, whether through escape or abandonment.

Why does it matter?

Even when a species is not considered invasive, escaped or released pets can create stressful and potentially risky situations for both people and animals. Finding a snake inside a shared building can be alarming, especially when people are unsure whether it poses a danger.

Fox 35 Orlando noted Florida law treats releasing pet snakes outdoors as animal cruelty, and many captive-raised snakes do not survive well on their own afterward.

The incident also points to a broader pattern in human-wildlife interactions. People often shape where and how these encounters happen. The incident involved a nonnative animal likely linked to captivity rather than a dangerous wild predator.

What can I do?

If you spot a ball python in Florida, the FWC advises against killing it. Residents should safely photograph it when possible, record where it was seen, and send that information to the agency's Exotic Species Hotline.

"Whether it's a criminal, a critter, or an unexpected bathroom guest, our officers are always ready to help!" Sanford Police reassured in their post.

If the snake is trapped or contained, residents should call a licensed wildlife removal provider or a local herpetological group so the animal can be secured safely.

Pet owners should never release unwanted animals outdoors. Rehoming through legal, responsible channels is far safer than leaving a captive animal to fend for itself in an unfamiliar environment.

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