Officials stunned after capturing photos of elusive creature in unexpected US location: 'Every image like this is rare'

A nonprofit conservation center recently captured footage of an ocelot — a rare wild cat that is endangered in the United States — roaming the mountains of Southern Arizona.

This was only the second time in recorded history that an ocelot was seen in the Santa Rita Mountains, according to the University of Arizona Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center, which recorded the images.

As KVOA News reported, the center recorded footage of the ocelot using trail cameras. These non-invasive monitoring tools facilitate the detection of rare, elusive, and declining animal populations.

What made this trail camera sighting even more significant is that partner researchers have detected the same ocelot in other regions, per the news outlet.

This type of revelation sheds light on typical ocelot behavior and helps scientists understand how they thrive in their natural environment.

"Every image like this is rare," the center shared in a Facebook post. "Every detection adds irreplaceable data. And every one reminds us how fragile and resilient these wild pathways are."

In recent years, trail cameras have proven to be powerful tools to help conservationists monitor the health of endangered and threatened species. They can also help researchers assess the effectiveness of wildlife rehabilitation efforts and habitat restoration projects.

For example, trail cameras have helped in the conservation and protection of gray wolves, wombats, and rare birds.

You can do your part to protect native species where you live by growing a natural yard filled with native plants. You can also take local action by volunteering or donating money to wildlife organizations.

Additionally, you can share news stories like that of the ocelot sighting to raise public awareness of endangered animals and the threats they face from deforestation and overdevelopment.

"We must not be the generation that breaks the last usable paths for jaguars and ocelots with monumental border walls and massive mines," said Russ McSpadden from the Center for Biological Diversity, in a report for the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson.com.

"We may be the last Arizonans to share mountains where jaguars and ocelots still roam," he said.

