Experts issue urgent warning on dangerous phenomenon that threatens entire Pacific region: 'We are fast running out of time'

A report shows there was unprecedented ocean warming in the Southwest Pacific last year and details the devastating consequences of the climate crisis.

What's happening?

The World Meteorological Organization has shared its most recent state of the climate report, as well as how one community in particular is being threatened. A glacier in Indonesia could disappear next year, and the Philippines experienced record cyclone activity.

Last year was the hottest on record in the Southwest Pacific, which reached 0.5 degrees Celsius above the average temperature from 1991 to 2020, in part because of the lingering impact of the 2023-24 El Niño.

"Ocean heat and acidification combined to inflict long-lasting damage to marine ecosystems and economies," WMO Secretary-General Andrea Celeste Saulo said. "Sea-level rise is an existential threat to entire island nations. It is increasingly evident that we are fast running out of time to turn the tide."

The news release states that higher ocean temperatures are causing sea levels to rise and changing currents. This affects storm tracks, increases ocean stratification, and can disrupt ecosystems.

Why is this important?

The effects are not uniform, however, though extreme weather events are generally becoming more frequent and severe. The report noted rainfall deficits as well as inordinate rainfall and flooding in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In the Philippines, there were 12 cyclones from September to November, which more than doubled the usual number and impacted 13 million people, including 1.4 million who were displaced.

Glacier ice in Western New Guinea has declined 30-50% since 2022, with the mountains expected to lose all ice by 2026 or shortly thereafter.

In Serua Island, Fiji, adaptation is no longer enough. Seawalls, mangroves, and drainage systems intended to help the community handle flooded homes, seawater-inundated crops, and erosion have been overrun by rising waters.

This is the result of rising global temperatures caused by humans' use of dirty energy sources: coal, oil, and gas. The burning of these substances produces heat-trapping pollution that envelops Earth like a blanket. Almost all — over 90% — of the warmth is absorbed by oceans, per NOAA, melting ice and expanding water, as NASA explains.

It's particularly concerning for Indigenous populations, who often do not want to leave their land even with government assistance. In the Pacific Islands, over half the population lives within 500 meters of the coast.

What's being done about warming oceans and rising sea levels?

The WMO noted that the Philippines cyclones cost $430 million in damages to homes, crops, and infrastructure, but that it could've been worse without "impact-based early warnings and anticipatory action." This included cash payments and fishing boat evacuations by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

Pacific Islanders and people in low-lying communities around the world will have to make "difficult decisions about staying in high-risk areas or relocating to secure their futures."

You can help by educating yourself about critical climate issues and talking to friends and family about solutions. Take concrete action by making changes to your grocery and clothes shopping habits as well as how you get around and move toward electrifying your home, all of which will also help you save money.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.