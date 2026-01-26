Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning ocean phenomenon: 'Under attack'

The world's oceans are breaking climate records, with ocean heat content last year reaching its highest level on record.

This new discovery follows a decades-long trend of ocean warming that shows no sign of slowing down.

What's happening?

A large international team of researchers published a paper about record ocean heat measurements in 2025. Led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the scientists gained a better understanding of ocean warming and determined that oceans gained 23 zettajoules of energy in just a year.

The research team noted record increases in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, Indian, and Southern oceans. It published its findings in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, explaining that 2025 was the ninth year in a row that oceans set heat records.

Why are warming oceans significant?

This research study highlighted that over 90% of the energy trapped by pollution on our planet is absorbed by oceans. This fact shows that ocean heat content is among the most obvious indicators of long-term planetary warming.

The oceans are Earth's largest heat reservoir, which means their temperatures reveal how powerful and consistent warming trends really are.

There are many wide-ranging impacts of warming oceans, including rising sea levels and more extreme weather events such as hurricanes and typhoons. Warmer oceans also lead to the collapse of marine ecosystems and more challenging conditions for sea animals and plants to survive.

"We reimagined them not as mighty guardians, but as vulnerable creatures whose armor — their shells and scales — is under attack by ocean warming, acidification, and other environmental changes," wrote Cheng Lijing, one of the study's authors, per Oceanographic.

What's being done about Earth's warming oceans?

Studies like this point out that ocean heat records are a symptom of a broader problem: excess pollution in our atmosphere. The most direct and practical way to slow ocean heat buildup is to reduce pollution in our air and water.

Phasing out dirty energy in favor of clean, renewable solutions is crucial for halting and reversing this trend. Governments and communities must also invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and devise ways to adapt to extreme weather events with coastal defenses and disaster-ready systems.

You can help raise awareness by learning more about critical climate issues, such as ocean warming, and by embracing sustainable solutions like solar energy.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help you explore your energy options to save money on monthly bills and protect yourself from rising energy costs. In the Solar Explorer, you can also connect with trusted partners like EnergySage to find vetted local installers and save thousands on panel installation.

Gaining a clear understanding of how ocean warming impacts everything from public health to community safety and localized weather patterns makes this research timely and relevant in daily life and close to home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.