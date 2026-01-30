Officials issue warning about looming threat that could devastate seafood industry: 'Will have detrimental effects'

Holidaymakers in New Zealand may be pleased to revel in warm waters for longer than usual, but officials are warning the lifeblood of a key region may be at stake.

What's happening?

Oceans help regulate Earth's climate, absorbing almost one-third of carbon pollution humans release into the atmosphere and storing 90% of excess heat, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. However, signs suggest they may be near a breaking point.

In New Zealand, sea surface temperatures are increasing about 34% faster than the global average, with Murihiku Southland experiencing some of the most rapid warming at 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over the past 10 years, according to The Press, which examined details from November's state of the environment report.

Why is ocean warming concerning?

Rising ocean temperatures stress organisms and impact migration patterns and survival rates, chipping away at underwater systems we rely on for income, medicine, and food security.

In Murihiku Southland, seafood processing is the largest employer across the $272 million aquaculture and fishing industry. Those jobs and revenue could be lost if ocean temperatures continue to rise.

"While it may mean that the region can enjoy some warmer swimming temperatures, continued increases will have detrimental effects on a wide range of our coastal ecosystems," Environment Southland acting CEO Rob Phillips told The Press.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

What's being done about this?

Ocean temperatures aren't stagnant. For example, El Niño and La Niña cycles are naturally occurring phenomena that affect temperatures and contribute to disruptive weather patterns. However, air pollution from human activities has changed the climate and exacerbated these effects, driving sea level rise, flooding, and ocean warming.

Learning about critical climate issues is the first step toward understanding how to contribute to a healthier planet and more balanced future. Using less plastic, supporting eco-friendly initiatives, and upgrading to energy-efficient appliances are a few practical ways you can help.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.