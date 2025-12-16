  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue urgent warning as life-threatening La Niña phenomenon influences weather around the world: 'The conductor of a weather symphony'

La Niña has already kicked in this year, and experts are predicting steep costs associated with its disruption.

by Simon Sage
La Niña is a cyclical cooling of Pacific sea surface temperatures that causes widespread shifts in weather patterns.

Photo Credit: iStock

Pollution is likely exacerbating a natural weather pattern that's already thoroughly disruptive, according to Bloomberg

What's happening?

La Niña is a cyclical cooling of Pacific water surface temperatures that causes widespread shifts in weather patterns. It can lead to intense storms in some areas and droughts in others. 

Michelle L'Heureux from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center characterized La Niña as "the conductor of a weather symphony," as reported by Bloomberg. 

L'Heureux continued: "La Niña is like a traffic cop in the middle of rush hour, aiding the flow of cars or weather systems in certain preferred directions." 

La Niña has already kicked in this year, and experts are predicting steep costs associated with its disruption. Climate Analytics, a global climate science and policy institute, has said that global warming is exacerbating the effects of La Niña.

"Whilst they are distinct from the long-term warming trend caused by human activities — especially the continued burning of fossil fuels, which is driving devastating changes in extremes of temperature and rainfall worldwide — they are modulating and to some extent exacerbating the underlying global warming trends," said Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare, per Bloomberg.


Despite the cooling effects of La Niña, the phenomenon has had little effect in counteracting overall global heating

Why is La Niña important?

Insurance firm Aon has tallied recent damages by La Niña between $258 billion and $329 billion. Destructive weather patterns have already become more intense and frequent, causing severe damage to agriculture and housing. With increased disruption from La Niña, these costs are likely to rise. 

What's being done about La Niña?

While La Niña is a natural phenomenon that is likely to continue, it's possible to minimize the damage it causes. Reducing air pollution whenever possible can help a lot. 

Energy production and transportation are major sectors that can decarbonize with the adoption of renewable power and electrification. This transition can save on eventual climate costs, and electric solutions can be cheaper. 

How worried are you about rising ocean levels?

Very 😰

Somewhat 😦

Not very 🤷

Not at all 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x