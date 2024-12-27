Professional diver issues serious warning after making frustrating ocean discovery: 'It's a bummer'

"Now I'm able to grab it and maybe even save one animal's life!"

In a viral TikTok video, a group of professional divers found numerous pieces of waste among the waves.

"It's a bummer how much trash is in the ocean," the TikTok account Mermaid Kayleigh (@mermaid.kayleigh) wrote in the video caption. "But I'm glad when I cross paths with debris, now I'm able to grab it and maybe even save one animal's life!"

The OP continued that they have "some haters" in the comments of their videos who suggest that the "small act is not enough or not doing anything."

To that, the diver responded that, for them, "even scooping up one piece of saving one animal is enough!"

"Plastic doesn't belong in the ocean," they wrote. "It can entangle wildlife or break down into micro plastic and wildlife ingest it which causes blockages or death."

According to research, the OP is correct. The European Environment Agency (EEA) explains that "fish, birds, and other sea creatures also swallow pieces of litter which can eventually kill them."

The EEA notes that at least 43% of cetacean species, all species of marine turtles, and about 36% of the world's seabird species, among other ocean wildlife, have been reported to ingest marine litter worldwide. At the same time, animals can be trapped in nets or other rubbish — with about 10% of it being a by-product of discarded fishing gear from commercial fishing companies.

Making an effort to source seafood from local companies could help to reduce litter in the ocean, the OP explained in the video. Numerous guides on smart shopping on The Cool Down help consumers make critical decisions useful to the environment and themselves.

Thomas McQuillan, a food sustainability expert with Do Good Foods, told The Healthy that "sustainable seafood considers the environmental impact throughout the production process and actively look to not only limit, but improve, those impacts. For seafood, this can include using feed made from upcycled ingredients and catch practices. For instance, pole or line-fishing rather than trawling, which destroys the natural habitat of the seabed."

TikTok commenters expressed their gratitude for the OP cleaning up the ocean:

"Thank you for saving the ocean!!!" one TikToker commented.

