Researchers issue warning after observing troubling trend among birds: 'Does not appear to be reversing anytime soon'

The Norwegian bird index across the past quarter century has shown a steady decline in 22 common avian species.

Since 2000, crucial bird populations across Norway have fallen by as much as 56%.

What's happening?

"It is important to remember that there are major differences among the bird species found in the agricultural landscape," the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research stated. "They have different preferences and ways of life. Therefore, it is not possible to point to a single cause explaining why so many species are declining."

However, there are a few main factors researchers believe could play a role in such consistent population drops.

One such concern is with the uniformization of agricultural landscapes. Birds use the diversity of fields, farmlands, and pastures as nesting sites, depending on which suits their needs best.

As variation among the areas decreases, so too do birds' options for finding food and shelter.

Another issue is the usage of pesticides. Chemicals trickle down from plants to pollinators to birds — a direct throughline for why non-natural pest-killers can harm ecosystems.

Why is this important?

Birds are located in high places on the food chain and thus are key indicators of changes in environmental status.

For species in Norway, this is especially relevant, as it seems the birds are going the way of their relatives.

"Since 1980, [European bird] populations have been reduced by around 60%. New Norwegian figures show that the same negative trend is also evident in Norway," NIBIO said.

As a result, the number of species able to perform the same ecological functions, whether that be seed dispersal or taming insect spread, has dropped.

A study examining 3,696 bird species across 1,281 sites discovered that as buffer species are lost, bird communities can become less resilient.

Without several species in a habitat filling similar gaps, the loss of one is felt far more intensely, hence the concern for the dropping populations.

What's being done about this?

According to NIBIO, "To slow down and eventually reverse the negative trend, the researchers" recommended a few key changes: preserving nesting spaces to combat habitat loss, managing meadows and woodlands to maintain biodiversity, and using pest control methods that don't implement pesticides.

As more information is released that displays how declining bird populations can have a ripple effect on agricultural development, people are becoming increasingly aware that changes must be made.

"Unfortunately, the negative trend does not appear to be reversing anytime soon," NIBIO researcher Christian Pedersen said. "That is why it is urgent to implement measures that can help bird populations increase, or at least stabilize."

