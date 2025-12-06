Officials reveal cause of discrepancies in energy prices — here's what's happening

While many Norwegians saw a decline in their power prices in the last month, several factors are keeping costs high for residents in certain regions of Norway.

According to Energy Watch, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate reported that the fill rate in reservoirs increased in parts of Norway in October due to high inflows. Northern Norway had a record-high 94.6% fill rate, while central Norway was up to 93.7%.

The change in reservoir levels led to a decrease in the average power price in both regions, too. However, that wasn't the case everywhere. According to Energy Watch, low wind power production and high consumption led to the highest hourly prices in southwestern Norway since April.

Back in June, Reuters reported that Norwegian lawmakers passed a law that would introduce subsidized fixed-price power contracts for households. The goal is to reduce high power prices, particularly in southern Norway, which has experienced higher prices since the 2022 European energy crisis.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, there are several factors that influence the price of electricity, including fuel prices, power plant costs, and weather conditions. For example, when droughts occur or wind speeds pick up, reduced electricity generation can lead to increased energy prices.

Reducing energy use not only helps homeowners save money, but it also helps the planet. About 40% of the energy consumed in the United States is used to generate electricity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Switching to energy-efficient appliances can lower the heat-trapping pollution emitted into the atmosphere, which contributes to the warming climate. Homeowners who install solar panels or heat pumps often find that their utility bills are drastically reduced.

Solar panels can save homeowners thousands of dollars, depending on various factors like the size of the panels. Those looking to reduce their home's environmental impact using solar energy might want to act soon. The federal tax credit is set to expire by the end of 2025.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.