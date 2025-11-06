Researchers reveal troubling update as iconic winter destination nears irreversible change: 'This now seems so unreal'

"We've seen more and more of the mountain emerge."

A report has revealed how dramatically Norway's landscape and weather are shifting due to rising global temperatures.

Norway is losing substantial amounts of ice and snow, as well as winter days essential to the country's ski season.

What's happening?

As the Norwegian publication News in English reported, the state Meteorologic Institute conducted a study assessing Norway's climate over the past 10 years.

The report showed that average temperatures have been consistently rising and that the country will likely lose 32 winter days over the next 75 years.

This change impacts Norway's internationally popular winter ski season, which stimulates local economies.

Norwegian ski centers are already feeling the impacts of warmer winters, and glacier tour companies are going bankrupt.

"We've seen more and more of the mountain emerge (through the ice) in recent years, where we used to have fine ski trails," said Vilde Tveito, who led glacier treks. "This now seems so unreal."

The new report also revealed precipitation changes in Norway, including much more substantial, more damaging downpours than in the past. Meanwhile, sea levels are rising in Norway, putting coastal communities at risk of flooding.

Why is Norway's changing climate concerning?

Although the signs and symptoms of our changing climate are evident worldwide, they are particularly apparent in Arctic destinations like Norway.

Norway's unique Arctic ecosystems and the traditional ways of life of its Indigenous people are at heightened risk due to extreme weather events, glacier and permafrost melt, and rising sea levels.

The researchers who conducted this study predicted that small glaciers in Norway will soon disappear and that climate impacts will only continue and intensify in the years ahead.

These impacts include infrastructure damage and threats to local wildlife, agriculture, and Indigenous communities.

There is also significance in how Norway addresses these issues, as the country has emerged as a climate policy leader with ambitious goals for pollution reduction and carbon capture and storage.

What can be done to address global climate shifts?

In Norway and elsewhere, lawmakers must prioritize their nations' climate goals to mitigate the effects of steadily rising temperatures and intense storms.

When countries continue to rely on dirty energy sources, such as oil and gas, they perpetuate existing environmental problems and fuel the steady overheating of our planet.

However, scientific reports like this one increase public awareness of critical climate issues and help people see the broader impacts beyond their immediate surroundings.

You can help raise awareness, too, by sharing these reports and encouraging others to take small, daily steps to reduce their personal climate impacts.

