Unconventional fundraiser lets you symbolically feed your ex to a predator: 'Like an angel of death'

Got a nemesis? The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program of British Columbia will feed yours to an owl.

OK, not literally. But the program did run a fundraiser leading up to Valentine's Day this year where, for just a couple of bucks, you could name a rat after an ex-lover, arch-rival, or even a good-humored friend, and it would extensively document an owl devouring it for your enjoyment, the Guardian reported.

"Like an angel of death (for past relationships)," stated the caption for a photo of a Northern Spotted Owl.

This unconventional fundraising approach was all for a good cause. The Northern Spotted Owl is severely endangered, as much of its habitat has been destroyed by the logging industry. For example, prior to the industry taking off in southwest British Columbia, nearly 1,000 spotted owls thrived in the region's old-growth forests. Now, the only female still in the wild is believed to have died, the Guardian explained.

According to the outlet, the breeding program is perhaps the last chance to rehabilitate the species and return it to the wild. However, the Canadian government also needs to take action and hold the logging industry accountable, which it has thus far failed to do.

The health of the spotted owl is an excellent measure of overall forest health. The presence or absence of these kinds of "indicator" species — which include lichen, salmon, bats, butterflies, and salamanders — can signal tipping points for an ecosystem's biodiversity. That also means restoring them and their habitats is among the best ways humans can protect the planet.

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program certainly knows this and is working diligently to improve the outlook in the region — even if it means throwing some rats under the bus.

"Don't get us wrong, we love rats too," the program wrote on Instagram in response to some angry rat fans.

"Love this more than I should," another user wrote. "Perfect fundraiser. Money well spent."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.