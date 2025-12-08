Researchers thrilled by return of creature thought extinct for years: 'This is a milestone'

"It proves that with proper planning and scientific commitment, even a nearly extinct species can be brought back."

A species once feared lost forever is getting a second chance. In an amazing conservation victory, Bangladesh has announced the steady comeback of the Batagur baska, or northern river terrapin — one of the world's rarest freshwater turtles.

The northern river terrapin, native to Southeast Asia, was pushed to the brink by decades of poaching, habitat destruction, and river pollution. By the early 2000s, most experts thought the species was essentially extinct. But as reported by the Daily Star, that changed in 2008, when researchers located a tiny population — just eight surviving turtles — in village ponds. It was the spark conservationists had been waiting for.

From that moment forward, the Forest Department and international partners began an ambitious breeding and recovery program. They first got started at Bhawal National Park, and later expanded to the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre, where conditions are more similar to the turtle's natural habitat.

Since 2014, the program has produced 433 hatchlings from 519 eggs, and between 2017 and 2025, teams released 106 young turtles into protected ponds and creeks throughout the Sundarbans. How's that for turtle power?

Researchers are now tracking the animals with satellite transmitters and fine-tuning incubation conditions to improve breeding success. Today, Karamjal hosts 457 terrapins, including 15 adults, making it the world's most important stronghold for the species. Forest officials have also created new sand nesting areas to support natural behaviors and make sure the turtles are better prepared for future rewilding.

For local communities, this recovery is a source of pride and a sign that conservation work can strengthen livelihoods and local ecosystems. A healthier terrapin population is a sign of healthier river systems that support fishing families. Restoring habitats also helps buffer coastlines from erosion and improve water quality for people living in the region.

The next step, officials say, is protecting the natural habitat and working with residents to stop poaching and raise awareness about this rare species. Comeback stories like this, from the North Atlantic right whale to the threatened little tern seabird, prove that when communities, scientists, and governments work together, recovery is possible.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the East Sundarbans Division, called the turtles' comeback a turning point. "This is a milestone in Bangladesh's conservation history. It proves that with proper planning and scientific commitment, even a nearly extinct species can be brought back."

