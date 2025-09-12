  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning amid disturbing weather phenomenon: 'Extreme pressure'

by Lily Crowder
Droughts are one of many natural disasters indicating a global shift. Now, North Wales is following the footsteps of other nearby regions as they declare a state of drought. 

What's happening?

According to the BBC, North Wales declared its drought status in late August, while south-east Wales had already declared it earlier in the month.

"The six-month period between February and July was the driest since the drought of 1976 and has placed extreme pressure on our rivers, groundwaters, agriculture, and wildlife," said Ben Wilson from Natural Resources Wales.

Wilson elaborated on the drought and its visible effects on waterways, saying, "In some areas, this has caused river flows and groundwater levels to drop below historic lows," per the BBC.

Though essential water supplies for individuals in the region remain stable, the NRW is urging citizens to be cautious of their water consumption during this dry period. 

Why is the North Wales drought concerning?

While droughts, fires, or floods, to name a few, are all likely to happen anyway, rising global temperatures supercharge natural disasters. What could already happen is more likely to occur on a larger scale — meaning longer and less manageable consequences.

Droughts in particular can be seen at an alarming rate. In northwestern Europe, the toll of droughts is immense among farmers. Meanwhile, as droughts are rampant in Africa, the result is loss of food, water, and energy supplies, resulting in widespread starvation affecting over 90 million people.

Droughts are maybe the clear-cut indication of rising global temperatures. As the planet heats up, in large part due to the burning of dirty fuels, the air quality, as well as natural ecosystem function, diminish.

What's being done about the drought?

While no bans are in place in Wales concerning water usage, the NRW is on high alert and hoping to monitor the climate and waterways.

"As climate change accelerates, summers in the UK are expected to become drier, and extreme weather events will become more frequent and intense," Wilson from the NRW added, per the BBC.

Though these large-scale environmental issues can feel overwhelming, there are small steps you can take in your own life to help mitigate or prepare for disaster. By wasting less water and being aware of your consumption, you can help your community and the environment. 

Furthermore, by educating yourself on critical climate issues, you can be in the know of how the things you do, or buy, impact the planet and even take local action to aid existing disasters.

