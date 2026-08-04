2 endangered right whales surface in busy Maryland shipping corridor, alarming officials

It's taken a while for them to come back since commercial whaling nearly wiped them out in the late 1800s.

Maryland waters briefly hosted two endangered North Atlantic right whales earlier this month, an unusual sight in one of the nation's busiest shipping corridors, as Fox Weather reported.

But when a species has fewer than 400 animals left, even a short stay in crowded waters can become dangerous very quickly.

What happened?

Officials grew concerned after the whales were seen in a heavily traveled shipping lane, according to Fox Weather. Routes with that much vessel traffic pose a much bigger risk of deadly ship strikes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that North Atlantic right whales are especially vulnerable to collisions because they spend much of their time near the surface. They can also be difficult for boaters to detect because of their dark skin and their lack of a dorsal fin. Conditions like rough seas, murky water, bad weather, and low visibility impact sightings, too.

These risky conditions for North Atlantic right whales in these waters are especially worrying for officials because the species is still critically endangered. NOAA currently estimates that the population is about 380 whales — around 20 more than in 2020. Scientists, however, are treating that modest population gain with caution.

Fox Weather reported that North Atlantic right whales are more commonly found off New England and Canada, even though they migrate south in the fall. Experts told the outlet that seeing them off Maryland at this point in the season is unusual.

Why is this sighting so bittersweet?

With numbers this low, the loss or injury of even one whale can really slow the species' recovery. It's taken a while for them to come back since commercial whaling nearly wiped them out in the late 1800s. And the Endangered Species Act has protected them only since 1970.

NOAA Fisheries said the main threats to North Atlantic right whales are ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. About 86% of them are entangled at least once during their lives.

This all goes to show how connected commerce and the environment are. Making sure that people take precautions around wildlife no matter where they are in the ocean can lead to less money lost and more animals living safely.

What's being done?

Fox Weather said officials are asking boaters and other members of the public to report any North Atlantic right whale sightings so agencies can better track the animals and lower the risk of collisions. People can report sightings from Maine to Virginia by calling (866) 755-6622.

Early reports can help authorities alert boat traffic and build a clearer picture of where these endangered whales are traveling.

Fortunately, North Atlantic right whales also had their biggest baby boom this year since 2009. With 23 new calves joining the population, there's still hope that these whales will be around for years to come.

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