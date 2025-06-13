  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials make controversial decision amid surge in number of elephants: 'This is about managing the population'

Officials haven't confirmed how long the program will last.



Zimbabwe has permitted the culling of at least 50 elephants on a reserve in a move officials say will ease overpopulation, Reuters reported — but critics argue it could harm the wildlife and communities that depend on them.

What's happening?

The Savé Valley Conservancy in southern Zimbabwe is struggling with elephant overpopulation. According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, the reserve houses roughly 2,550 elephants but can only sustain 800.

To manage the overpopulation, Zimbabwe issued permits to cull at least 50 elephants from the conservancy. The elephant meat will be distributed to local communities for food, while the ivory goes to the government for safekeeping.

"This is about managing the population to prevent ecological damage, while also supporting local communities," the parks department said, per RFI.

This is Zimbabwe's second sanctioned elephant cull in recent years. Just last year, it authorized the first cull since 1988, killing about 200 elephants to feed communities struggling with acute hunger and food insecurity caused by a severe drought.

Why do the elephant culling permits matter?

Though well-intentioned, this approach could ultimately cause more harm than good.

According to The Economic Times, this second instance of elephant culling has raised concerns from conservationists and tourism advocates who argue it could undermine efforts to protect biodiversity, disrupt ecosystems, and hurt Zimbabwe's tourism image.

Apart from their intelligence and cultural significance in Africa, elephants help maintain biodiversity. They use their tusks to dig for water and clear pathways, helping plants and other animals grow or access resources.

Elephant overpopulation can be a problem, especially as rising global temperatures worsen conflicts between humans and wildlife, but culling these intelligent creatures may disrupt ecosystems and harm wildlife and people.

What's being done about the elephant culling?

Officials haven't confirmed how long the program will last. Conservationists and tourist advocates have raised concerns about this method to manage the elephant population, but there is no indication of any changes in the government's culling program.

While animal overpopulation is a real concern, culling isn't a lasting or humane solution. There are other ways to deal with it that don't involve harming or killing the animals, like species translocation and the establishment of wildlife corridors.

In Malaysia, ecologist Dr. Farina Othman founded the conservation organization Seratu Aatai to raise awareness of the endangered Bornean elephants. She announced plans to build and expand a network of elephant corridors across Sabah to help them move safely to different locations while reducing human-animal conflict.

Beyond the direct efforts of organizations like Seratu Aatai, individuals also play a vital role in safer elephant overpopulation management by voting for candidates who support pro-planet initiatives and taking local action to support conservation efforts.

