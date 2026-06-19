Toothless egg-eating snake puts on a terrifying viper act in striking clip

"If I came across this snake and it did that I would absolutely run away."

A Reddit video has helped people learn just how deceptive a non-venomous snake's defense mechanism can be.

What happened?

"This is an egg-eating snake, completely toothless and non-venomous, and what it tries to showcase is pure bluff trying to [mimic] a viper," the original poster wrote in the title of the video shared to Reddit.

(Click here to watch the embedded video if it doesn't appear.)

The snake spirals around and suddenly lashes out as if to bite three times in the video. Despite how aggressive it may seem, the behavior is a defensive display rather than an actual attack.

With no venom or fangs to depend on, the snake appears to create the impression that approaching it would be a serious mistake.

Why does it matter?

Not every frightening wildlife encounter involves an animal trying to attack. These displays are often rooted in fear instead of aggression.

As urban development increases and people push farther into wildlife habitats, encounters like this can become more common. And as habitat loss drives wildlife closer to people in search of both, more people are finding themselves in close contact with them.

Understanding the behavior of these animals can help people avoid unnecessary panic and keep them from killing harmless animals out of fear.

A snake that looks scary is still playing an important role in its ecosystem, even if its main defense is a very convincing performance. Understanding animal behavior can make it easier for everyone to coexist and create more balanced ecosystems.

What are people saying?

Commenters were impressed with the snake's defense and delighted by its inability to actually cause any harm.

"If I came across this snake and it did that I would absolutely run away," one said.

"He's so adorably vicious lol," another added.

"Poor guy," said a third person, "he is throwing all he's got to avoid being eaten despite having 0 tooling to back the bluff."

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