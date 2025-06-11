Botanist rediscovers ultra-rare plant species unseen for nearly 50 years: 'A cause for joy'

"We are beginning a new chapter."

In an inspiring win for conservationists and plant lovers, a flower long believed to be gone for good has made a stunning comeback in southern Spain.

The Gyrocaryum oppositifolium, affectionately known as "nomevés" or "you can't see me," was recently spotted growing wild for the first time since 1982.

Botanist Rosario Velasco, part of the Andalucian Network of Botanical and Mycological Gardens in Natural Spaces, discovered the elusive bloom in the Sierra Morena natural park.

As reported by The Olive Press, more than 100 of the rare plants were found thriving, a surprising win for biodiversity in the region.

Experts say this year's unusually heavy rainfall likely created the perfect conditions for the nomevés seeds, which had been dormant underground, to finally sprout.

It shows how thoughtful conservation practices combined with a bit of good luck can breathe life back into ecosystems.

Catalina García, regional minister for the environment, referred to the rediscovery as "a cause for joy," per The Olive Press, and it's not hard to see why.

The nomevés is one of the most endangered plants in the Iberian Peninsula. Before this sighting, only two had been recorded since the early 1980s.

Now, new searches are underway across Andalucía in hopes of finding more hidden populations.

Reviving native species such as the nomevés can strengthen ecosystems that support local food sources, water filtration, and pollinator populations, all vital to public health and agriculture.

Similar rediscoveries offer more reasons for hope. In Vermont, false mermaid weed resurfaced in 2023 in what looked like an ordinary field.

And in Scotland's Ochil Hills, the sticky catchfly was brought back after more than a century thanks to dedicated restoration efforts.

These stories prove that with time, care, and maybe some surprise rainfall, ecosystems can rebound. They also show how everyday actions can contribute to that progress.

Planting native flowers, ditching your water-hungry lawn, and rewilding your yard are all easy steps that support pollinators and local wildlife.

"We are beginning a new chapter in the conservation of the nomevés, and we are going to develop actions appropriate to its delicate life cycle and the peculiarities of its habitat," García said.

