Scientists issue warning about 'underwater bushfire' occurring in ocean: 'It's absolutely not normal'

Coral reefs are not simply points of biodiversity — they are hotspots for tourists, divers, and swimmers. However, a problem has reached the boiling point off the northwestern coast of Australia.

What's happening?

The BBC reported that the second-largest coral reef in the country has been hit with a devastating heat wave. The extreme warming has stressed the corals, making them lose their vibrant colors and turn white in a phenomenon known as bleaching.

The Ningaloo Reef in 2024 was spared from coral bleaching, unlike its counterpart on the eastern coast of the country, the Great Barrier Reef, which experienced a severe bleaching event. However, upon the peak of summer around the new year, temperatures soared.

According to the BBC, this is all a part of the fourth global bleaching event, which has affected more than 80% of coral reefs in the world.

"It's like a raging underwater bushfire that has persisted for months now, wreaking harm right along the coast," said Paul Gamblin, head of the Australian Marine Conservation Society. "It's an absolutely devastating event and people are reeling from it. It's enormous. It's unprecedented. It's absolutely not normal."

Why is coral bleaching important?

Ningaloo is the world's largest fringing reef, spreading hundreds of miles along the coast. It is a huge source of income for local communities considering it is a favorite among tourists, attracting more than 200,000 visitors a year, according to the BBC.

Coral is not just beautiful to look at — it serves a purpose. In addition to providing a safe space for biodiversity to thrive, reefs help protect land from waves and extreme weather events. If the coral is unable to be saved, those who live on and visit the coast will be at risk from storm surges during evermore common extreme weather events.

What's being done about coral bleaching?

Experts from the University of Queensland are mapping Ningaloo, diving to the reef to take close-up photos of the coral to link with satellite images. This way, researchers and scientists can better track the reef's health, per the BBC.

Additionally, Kate Quigley, principal research scientist at Minderoo Foundation, and her team have been selectively breeding corals to discover which types are the most heat-resistant — the goal being to place these heat-resistant corals in the reef to improve its health.

Individuals can help protect reefs by protecting the planet. You can reduce your carbon footprint by driving less in favor of public transportation, being mindful of your air conditioner's run time, and urging publicly elected officials to prioritize reef health in their consideration of fossil fuel regulations.

