Experts thrilled as 'unique' bird species makes dramatic comeback: 'They're absolutely stunning'

The nightjar, a nocturnal bird species, is a master of disguise. Their grey-brown coloring and streaked feathers help them to camouflage with their surroundings, making them difficult to spy.

Even so, the nightjar population faced a dramatic decline of 51% between 1972 and 1992, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. Since 1992, the numbers have been rising.

Photo Credit: iStock

According to the BBC, in 2004, populations were recorded at 4,600 territories across the United Kingdom, a 36% increase from 1992. This year, the BBC reported that conservationists are celebrating "anecdotal evidence of increasing numbers" once again.

This mysterious bird is well-loved by U.K. natives. The animals spend their summers in the British heathlands and peatlands. Otherwise, they live in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mya Bambrick, who is a youth representative with the British Trust for Ornithology, told the BBC: "They're such a unique species that we have here in the U.K."

The return of the nightjar is linked to landscape restoration projects in lowland heath areas in the peatlands, according to The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester & North Merseyside.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This habitat restoration has and will continue to protect nightjars, which are insectivores. Because flying insects like moths, flies, and beetles make up the majority of their diet, the birds keep insect populations in check, according to Animal Diversity Web, and the species nourishes raptors, owls, and other medium-sized predators.

When food chains are balanced, an ecosystem is biodiverse. Biodiversity ensures the health and safety of all living creatures in a system, as well as protects human food sources.

All this positive natural impact aside, the return of the nightjar alone is heartening. Their illusiveness and unique churring sound have impacted the hearts of many bird lovers.

One admirer, Mya Bambrick, told the BBC: "There's nothing else that looks and sounds like a nightjar. … They're my favorite bird — I mean, they're absolutely stunning."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



