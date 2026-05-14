Nigeria launches one of Africa's toughest wildlife crackdowns at trafficking hub

"This new bill addresses long-existing gaps in our legal framework."

Nigeria is one step closer to overhauling its wildlife laws.

In October 2025, Nigeria's Senate passed a bill meant to strengthen protections for endangered species and make wildlife crime easier to investigate and prosecute. Now, the president has to sign off on the legislation, according to Mongabay.

The move follows years of international attention on Nigeria after authorities intercepted huge shipments of trafficked wildlife products, which Mongabay said underscored the country's role as a transit point linking criminal networks across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

That context is what makes the legislation so significant.

Supporters say it could finally give authorities a clearer and stronger legal framework for pursuing organized traffickers, rather than simply seizing shipments after they have already moved through the system.

The potential benefits extend well beyond the animals most often targeted by the trade, including elephants, pangolins, sea turtles, vultures, and primates.

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Stronger wildlife protections can also help preserve ecosystems that support farming, fisheries, and local livelihoods, while disrupting transnational criminal activity that tends to flourish where enforcement is weak.

When trafficking is allowed to expand unchecked, communities can lose wildlife, forest health, and long-term economic opportunity at the same time.

A central problem with Nigeria's current system has been legal confusion. Experts interviewed by Mongabay said the country's existing laws are outdated and, in some cases, contradictory.

Different agencies have overlapping responsibilities, and similar offenses can carry very different penalties. In practice, that has often meant major seizures fail to turn into strong court cases.

As Mongabay reported, only 11 wildlife cases reached court in Nigeria between 2012 and 2021, and just three ended in convictions.

The new bill is intended to change that by replacing older laws with a single framework that aligns more closely with Nigeria's commitments under international agreements.

"This new bill addresses long-existing gaps in our legal framework," bill sponsor Terseer Ugbor told Mongabay. "The old law was riddled with ambiguities."

It also more clearly defines wildlife offenses, including the hunting, possession, transport, and sale of highly endangered species, while requiring permits for trade involving less vulnerable protected species.

"A law is only effective if properly enforced, but the agencies tasked with enforcement frequently lack both knowledge of the law and the capacity to implement it," Tunde Morakinyo, executive director of the Africa Nature Investors Foundation, told Mongabay.

Just as importantly, the bill reportedly assigns clearer responsibilities to enforcement agencies.

According to Mongabay, Nigeria Customs Service, for example, would be given a more defined role in wildlife-product seizures, helping address the uncertainty that has previously slowed cases.

Mongabay also reported that the legislation creates room for more advanced investigations, including the use of records from phones, finances, and businesses to identify who is financing and directing trafficking operations.

That matters because wildlife trafficking is rarely limited to the person caught carrying contraband. More often, it is part of a larger profit-driven network moving products across borders.

If investigators are able to trace money trails and communications, they may be in a much better position to target the organizers behind the trade, not just the low-level couriers.

For everyday Nigerians, the upside could be considerable. More effective enforcement could reduce illegal wildlife sales in open markets, protect species that are part of the country's natural heritage, and reinforce the rule of law.

Healthier wildlife populations can also support stronger ecosystems, benefiting nearby communities through more stable landscapes and future ecotourism opportunities.

At the same time, conservationists and villagers say the bill's success will depend on implementation. Some rural hunters worry they could be caught up in stricter enforcement even if they have no connection to international trafficking networks. In parts of southeastern Nigeria, hunting small mammals can serve as a fallback source of income when farming seasons are poor.

The government will need to pair enforcement with training, public education, and support for communities that may need alternative livelihoods. Without that, a law designed to stop organized trafficking could create new confusion on the ground, especially if officers and residents are not properly trained to identify protected species.

Even so, many conservation advocates see the legislation as a rare chance for a reset, one that could better protect wildlife while building a more effective justice system around environmental crime.

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