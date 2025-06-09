Scientists perplexed after discovering 'out of place' whales in unexpected location: 'What were they doing here?'

"It may be [that] something new is happening."

Research has found newborn humpback whales as far south as Tasmania, over 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from where experts thought humpback mothers typically gave birth.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, the study began when Jane McPhee-Frew, whale-watching skipper and researcher at the University of New South Wales, spotted a tiny calf off Newcastle.

"It seemed out of place," she told the publication. "The calf was tiny, obviously brand new. What were they doing here?"

The previous understanding was that humpback mothers swam north to give birth in warmer, tropical waters near the Great Barrier Reef before heading south with their calves to feed in Antarctic waters.

"It may be the case that this has always been happening and we've just not documented it well or been paying attention," said Dr. Vanessa Pirotta, the study's co-author and whale scientist, per The Guardian.

"Or it may be something new is happening because waters are becoming warmer further south of those traditional tropical areas."

Most of these unusual sightings have been recorded after 2016, indicating this could be a recent development.

Why is this concerning?

These unexpected whale births point to how much our oceans are changing. Australia's average sea surface temperatures have risen by 1.08°C since 1900, according to CSIRO data shared by The Guardian, with the highest rises recorded off southeast Australia and Tasmania.

When marine animals change their behavior patterns dramatically, it can create new challenges for both the whales and the communities that share coastal waters with them.

Baby whales in unexpected locations face more risks from ship strikes, fishing gear entanglement, and other human activities that weren't previously considered threats in these areas.

"You've got human impacts — ship strike risks, entanglement risks, predation from natural predators, tourists and boats," Pirotta said about the navigation dangers along what researchers call the "humpback highway."

The expanding range also means fishing communities, shipping companies, and coastal towns need to adjust their practices to account for whale mothers and calves in areas where they weren't previously expected.

What's being done about this?

Scientists are working to understand and protect these whale families in their expanded range.

Researchers like Dr. Angus Henderson from the University of Tasmania told The Guardian that speed restrictions and rerouting vessels away from whale habitat represent the most effective ways to minimize dangerous interactions.

If you live near the coast, you can contribute by reporting any whale sightings to local marine research organizations. Boaters can help by maintaining safe distances from whales and reducing speeds in areas where mothers and calves might be present.

