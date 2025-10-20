Researchers issue warning on looming threat to coastal communities: 'Frequent and severe'

"We now have enough evidence to take action."

The island nation of New Zealand is finding itself even more vulnerable to the effects of our warming planet than previously thought.

What's happening?

According to an article from Agence France-Presse on Phys.org, researchers funded by the New Zealand government discovered that the oceans around the country are heating up far faster than the global average.

In fact, they discovered that they are growing hotter, more acidic, and rising faster than oceans in other places, and that is already beginning to threaten seaside communities and homes.

The study found that New Zealand's oceans are heating 34% faster than global averages, to be specific.

"Climate change is driving significant changes in our oceans," the report said. "Ocean temperatures are increasing, and marine heat waves are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting. Sea-level rise is accelerating at many locations."

Why is the ocean heating up important?

As the ocean heats up, it becomes more acidic, and more oxygen is lost from within it. Fish rely on that oxygen to survive, which means populations of fish that are already stretched thin by commercial fishing are pushed even closer to the brink. On top of that, warming seas tend to rise more quickly, meaning that they encroach on coastlines and accelerate coastal erosion, putting coastal cities and towns at risk.

"Climate change is making existing problems in our oceans even worse," Shane Geange, Department of Conservation marine adviser, said. "For example, global warming has made New Zealand's sea temperatures rise much faster than the worldwide average. "This means we're seeing more frequent and severe marine heat waves. Sea levels [are] rising more quickly, and our oceans are becoming more acidic and losing oxygen."

He pointed to New Zealand's population of yellow-eyed penguins as proof; the birds have seen population dips linked to swiftly rising oceanic temperatures.

What's being done about warming oceans?

Geange said this study is proof that New Zealand and the world need to act quickly to fix the problem.

"Because of these findings, how we manage New Zealand's marine environment needs to change," said Geange. "We now have enough evidence to take action, and delaying risks further harms to our marine ecosystems."

On a global scale, the best way to protect our oceans is to reduce carbon pollution, which causes global temperatures to rise and pushes the temperature of our seas higher and higher. You can explore critical climate issues to learn more.

