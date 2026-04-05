Health officials issue warning as flesh-eating parasites approach US border: 'Can be fatal if left untreated'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people living in potentially affected areas take precautions.

The detection of a flesh-eating parasite in Mexico has prompted national and state officials in the United States to warn residents to be on the lookout.

What's happening?

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been among the agencies to issue a warning about New World screwworm. The flesh-eating parasite has been detected in Mexico, just south of the Texas border.

KDHE said it decided to issue the alert "given the potential for geographic spread."

Why is this concerning?

Local news station KSNT reported on the public health warning, explaining that the New World screwworm fly creates parasitic larvae that consume living tissue in and around open wounds.

"Although they primarily affect livestock, such as cattle and horses, the flies can also lay eggs on people and other warm-blooded animals, both domestic and wildlife," the KDHE notice said. "Cases of [New World screwworm] in people can be fatal if left untreated."

So far, the recent outbreak across Central America and Mexico has led to around 1,200 cases and seven deaths, according to the department. Meanwhile, in August, U.S. officials announced the country's first human screwworm case in a traveler who had recently returned from Central America.

New World screwworm was eradicated in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Central America by the early 2000s. But it reemerged in 2023 when the flies overpowered the insect barrier and the difficult terrain of the Darién Gap in Panama.

Like other disease vectors, such as ticks and mosquitoes, rising global temperatures can also facilitate the spread of these flies by helping them to breed and survive further north and at higher altitudes.

What's being done about the New World screwworm?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people living in potentially affected areas take precautions.

These include keeping open wounds clean and covered, wearing pants and shirts that cover the body, using an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent, and treating clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

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