Locals band together to find culprits behind shocking act on beloved nature trail: 'Outrage'

Trees and rock on a trail in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve were vandalized, and local nonprofits are willing to go above and beyond to catch the culprit.

According to Backpacker, the Long Point Trail was vandalized in December 2024, and soon after, two groups came forward with their own contribution to bringing justice to the matter.

Crime Stoppers of West Virginia joined forces with the Friends of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, each putting up $500 to catch the vandal.

Photo Credit: National Park Service

"We join the public in their outrage over this," said a board member for the Friends of NRGNPP in a National Park Service statement. "Long Point is one of [the] iconic trails of the park, and while anything such as this that occurs in any public space is awful, this one really hurts. Long Point is loved by so many."

Unfortunately, acts of vandalism in nature aren't entirely uncommon. In England, a public fish pond had around 15 liters of white paint poured into it, likely killing most of the fish. Meanwhile, in Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, a video of two men destroying an ancient sandstone rock formation gained attention, as they seemingly destroyed something that took millions of years to form.

Not only does vandalizing nature show blatant disrespect for the natural world, but it can also come with hefty consequences. The two vandals in Nevada are looking at a year in jail, a $100,000 fine, or both.

In NRGNPP, the $1,000 reward serves as an incentive to help convict the people who spray-painted the trees and rocks in the park. Hopefully, it will forewarn others from making the same mistake.

Protecting nature begins with respecting it. By never vandalizing or littering, you can do your part. You can take local action on critical climate issues to ensure they also help protect the outdoors, such as by participating in community cleanups.

