New Orleans resident raises concern over looming threat to iconic city: 'By 2050, New Orleans won't be here'

Though she shot her video on a day with calm weather, it raises concerns about safety.

by Alyssa Ochs

Rising sea levels and extreme weather events are putting cities such as New Orleans in great danger. 

One TikToker shared video depicting exactly how close New Orleans could be to disaster if strong waves eclipse sea level. 

What's happening?

In her video, hoodfairygodmutha (@hoodfairygodmutha) explained how the city is below sea level. She sits at eye level with the top of the water across the road. 

@hoodfairygodmutha #belowsealevel #neworleans ♬ original sound - hoodfairygodmutha

"One strong gust of a wave," she said while looking out to the water. "If the water feels like rising, all this whole strip is flooded."

Though she shot her video on a day with calm weather, it raises concerns about the safety of New Orleans residents the next time an intense storm or hurricane hits. 

"By 2050, New Orleans won't be here," one TikToker commented. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Why are rising sea levels important?

Scientists have studied rising sea levels in the Southern and Southeastern United States and discovered they're climbing much faster than expected

While land in some places is sinking, the ocean is rising along with global temperatures. Cities such as New Orleans, Miami, and Houston were built in areas that are close to the coast and that experience severe weather. When hurricanes hit, their impacts are severe and cause unsafe situations for residents and costly property damage. 

How can I stay safe in coastal cities?

If you live in New Orleans or another coastal city, it's crucial to be informed about sea level threats and be prepared for extreme storms

With flooding becoming more likely, start by educating yourself about critical climate issues that affect our coastlines. You can also learn about natural buffer zone restoration projects, surge barriers, and other projects cities implement to help communities remain resilient. 

As a homeowner, consider boosting your house's resilience by making hurricane-proof updates

Also consider installing solar panels and a battery storage system so you're not reliant on the grid when the power goes down. When the weather is calm, you'll save money on your monthly utility bills and decrease your household's pollution output. 

EnergySage offers a free service to help you compare quotes from trusted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

If you can't afford the upfront cost, solar is still worth considering through other means because it offers plenty of benefits, like more stable energy costs. Just keep in mind that you'll typically need a battery system or grid disconnection switch to keep the lights on during an outage if your panels are linked to the grid.

You can lease solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach program. Other ways to boost resilience and stay safe along the coast include having a go-bag packed with essentials and heeding evacuation warnings when they are issued.

