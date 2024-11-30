Nearly 100 motorists stranded on highway by freak early-season snowstorm: 'Almost impossible'

While winter storms are typical in this region, the intensity of this early-season system signals a broader pattern.

Imagine being stuck on a rural highway in freezing temperatures, snow piling up around your car, with limited help in sight. That's precisely what happened to around 100 drivers in New Mexico this week during an early-season winter storm that took many by surprise.

What's happening?

The storm, which struck northern New Mexico and Colorado on Thursday, created near-blizzard conditions with snowdrifts reaching 8 feet high and wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to CNN.

In Union County, a jackknifed semitruck blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 64/87, leading to a backup that trapped dozens of drivers in temperatures well below freezing.

"Most everybody that's out here is in some sort of a small car, and (it is) almost impossible without moving major snow amounts to get them broke free, but we are trying," said Kristopher Lawrence, Union County's emergency manager.

Why is this early-season snowstorm concerning?

While winter storms are typical in this region, the intensity of this early-season system signals a broader pattern of increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather.

Las Vegas, New Mexico, has already tied its November snowfall record with 24 inches, and some areas in Colorado have received up to 36 inches in just three days.

These intense storms can pose severe risks to community safety and infrastructure. More than 30,000 New Mexico residents have lost power, and emergency services are stretched thin trying to assist stranded motorists. The combination of snow and winds has created hazardous travel conditions across the region.

What's being done to help affected communities?

Emergency responders and the New Mexico National Guard are working tirelessly to reach stranded drivers and provide assistance. Local emergency management has implemented smart strategies to help people conserve fuel and stay safe, including advising drivers to run their vehicles for 10-15 minutes at a time to prevent carbon monoxide buildup while staying warm.

Communities are coming together to support one another during this challenging time. Emergency managers are providing crucial guidance to help people stay safe, and road crews are working around the clock to clear highways and rescue stranded motorists.

For those in areas prone to winter storms, this event highlights the importance of preparing an emergency kit for your vehicle. Essential items include warm blankets, extra food and water, a flashlight with spare batteries, and a fully charged portable phone battery. Being prepared helps keep you and your family safe and supports emergency responders by reducing the number of urgent rescues needed during severe weather events.

