Experts celebrate as trail cameras capture images of creatures almost driven to extinction centuries ago: 'We're excited'

The New Forest, a 1,000-acre reserve acquired in 2018 by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, is home to several rare species that have recently been caught on camera, including pine martens, Bechstein's bats, and common toads, the Daily Echo reported.

The RSPB has been conducting surveys over the last several years to identify the wildlife in the area for conservation purposes, including the species surrounding the RSPB Franchises Lodge in the north of the preserve. There have been multiple sightings, and some species have also been captured on camera traps.

The pine martens are a welcome sight, according to Izzy Williamson, site manager at the RSPB Franchises Lodge.

"We're excited to have pine martens using the reserve and their numbers are increasing generally across the New Forest," Williamson said, per the Daily Echo. "They were once widespread throughout the UK, but sadly, pine martens were pushed to their limits during the 18th and 19th century — hunted by Victorian gamekeepers, persecuted as vermin, and killed for their fur, as well as losing much of their natural home."

Contrary to their name, common toads are no longer so common, either. However, this site is believed to hold the largest breeding population in southern England and possibly the entire United Kingdom.

"Their numbers are so huge during breeding season, that there are too many to count," said Williamson.

The RSPB has not only protected the pond where these toads breed; it has created new shallow water habitats for them nearby as well.

The organization is also tracking the population of Bechstein's bats using radio transmitters. This has allowed the RSPB to identify at least 119 individuals, which is 0.5% of the country's population.

The RSPB will continue to monitor the area, which is not open to the public because of its delicate conservation status.

