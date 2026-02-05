Community mourns loss of national park icons following 'devastating' discovery: 'Each one is known and valued'

"The increase in accidents in daylight and twilight is the most worrying statistic."

Free-roaming ponies and other critters at England's New Forest National Park had better start looking both ways before crossing the road.

That's because a report from the BBC has spotlighted increased road kills in 2025, including 36 of the park's iconic free-range ponies.

What's happening?

Last year's vehicle-versus-animal count was particularly deadly, with 47 killed on park roads. It's disappointing because officials reported a record low of 37 animal deaths in 2024.

The park is home to a variety of species, including deer, birds, bats, and reptiles. The thousands of ponies are owned by "commoners" who have property with ancient rights that allow them to turn their equines and other grazing animals loose on parkland. In return, they keep the lawns shortly cropped, giving the park its signature appearance, according to officials.

Pony deaths were up 64%, a troubling statistic for the majestic creatures. While vehicle-related fatalities fluctuate, human movement in the park has a history of danger. Hit-and-run accidents were reported to be on the rise in 2023, for example. It was a particularly hard year for pigs, cattle, and sheep, according to the New Forest.

Commoners Defence Association Chairman Andrew Parry-Norton said the death of a pony is "devastating" for its owner.

"These animals are not just livestock — many have been bred and cared for by the same families for generations, and each one is known and valued," he told the BBC.

Why is the subject important?

While many of the animals roam freely thanks to ancient English law, the pact the animals have with nature is far older. Human activity is encroaching on the natural balance, resulting in accidents and other calamities.

The Conservation Fund's list of top threats facing animals around the world is headlined by urban sprawl, habitat loss, and changing weather driven by Earth's overheating.

Wild animal encounters can increase as certain species move out of their natural zones in search of water and food — staples threatened by increasing droughts, wildfires, and other problems. Sometimes the interaction is benign, but the right animal in the wrong mood can have a terrible response when approached by a human.

In the park, accidents affect humans, animals, and bystanders, according to Gilly Jones of the New Forest Roads Awareness campaign.

"While speeding is a factor, inconsiderate driving around livestock has also caused some of these accidents. The increase in accidents in daylight and twilight is the most worrying statistic," she told the BBC.

What's being done to reduce accidents?

Publicity campaigns, police speed checks, and strategically placed salt blocks have helped. In the winter, animals are drawn to roadways to lick salt, according to the BBC.

On a global scale, awareness about how human activity impacts wildlife is important, even for backyard health. Simply rewilding your yard can save significant money on costly treatments while providing native flowers loved by crucial pollinators.

In the New Forest, officials hope that accident notifications can help prevent more accidents. Patient driving and consideration for animal welfare among park visitors are perhaps the biggest difference-makers.

"Losing an animal in this way is deeply distressing, and with the rise in accidents we are seeing, that impact is being felt far too often across the Forest," Parry-Norton said, per the BBC.

