Residents stunned after series of unexpected wild animal encounters: 'The length is what stood out'

"It was in my yard."

Multiple cougar sightings have Ontario residents concerned, but officials say there's nothing to worry about.

What's happening?

The Kingston Whig Standard reported on the sightings in Napanee.

Resident Graham King spotted one crossing a road Nov. 18. And Darlene Thompson saw one in her backyard Nov. 19.

"In height, it was slightly bigger than a coyote, but the length is what stood out, as it was exactly broadside to me. It ran in front of my vehicle," King said.

Thompson told the Whig Standard: "It was in my yard … It didn't seem too afraid, and it watched my dog as I got her back in [the house]."

The Ministry of Natural Resources told the newspaper it hadn't received any reports of cougar sightings. It also stated that suspected sightings were probably "other species, such as bobcats, large dogs, or coyotes. The few credible observations in southern Ontario are likely escaped captive animals."

What do these cougar sightings mean?

As the publication noted, cougars like ample space. Males typically occupy territories of about 185 square miles, and females inhabit about 90 square miles. These large expanses of forest are where they find their main prey, white-tailed deer.

So, why were cougars on roads and in backyards?

"Cougars are here in Ontario. We constantly build new developments all over Ontario, and animals are adapting and coming further south," King theorized, noting recent moose sightings.

King said the MNR may deny these sightings so it doesn't have to enact protections for the species, telling the Whig Standard, "No cougars means no need for support or stewardship." When animals appear this close to civilization, it's likely because human activity is encroaching on their habitats and depleting their resources.

What's being done about cougar-human interactions?

Cougars are classified as of "special concern" under the Endangered Species Act 2007. But their presence around Napanee implies they might need more protection.

To prevent dangerous interactions and protect cougars, officials must establish sanctuaries for the animals. If they have plenty of space and resources, they're less likely to venture near people.

Reporting sightings to authorities, educating others, and demanding action from your government officials can safeguard the species. Use your voice on behalf of cougars because they can't speak for themselves. The nearer they come to humans, the more dangerous it is for people and cougars.

