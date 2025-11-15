Experts raise red flags after beloved fall tradition takes unexpected turn: 'It just stopped'

Every fall, people head to New England for leaf-peeping season and enjoy the wonders of autumnal leaves in vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows.

But this year, extreme weather patterns muted those iconic colors, leaving fall travelers somewhat underwhelmed.

What's happening?

As The New York Times reported, New England's fall colors were significantly affected by a prolonged drought.

Fall foliage experts said the colors in many areas simply weren't as bright. In other places, they turned bright earlier than expected and well before the busy tourist season picked up.

Jim Salge from Yankee Magazine noted New England's rainy spring, which led to fungal growth in the trees' leaves before the drought set in.

"It just stopped raining in August," Salge said. "I think the combination of leaves that were already unhealthy combined with the lack of moisture just caused the trees to go through their process of shutting down early."

Why are fall foliage changes significant?

Traveling to New England to see the fall foliage is an iconic tradition enjoyed by many. The lack of vibrant colors this year points to a broader issue of steadily changing weather patterns that are altering the world we live in today.

Droughts affect fall colors by stressing trees and causing them to shed their leaves faster to conserve resources. The photosynthesis process is also limited during droughts, further limiting the bright colors that fall is famous for.

Our changing climate is seeing warmer summer and fall seasons overall. All of these patterns are unsettling reminders of how globally rising temperatures are impacting our lives.

What's being done to keep trees healthy?

Beyond the nostalgia and aesthetics, trees are essential in keeping our planet healthy because they break down potent, heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. Trees provide essential climate services and help offset the damage that humans are doing to the planet.

Fortunately, conservation groups, governments, and Indigenous communities are collaborating to uncover effective ways to protect trees.

As an individual, you can learn more about critical climate issues like tree conservation and contribute to similar initiatives where you live.

Meanwhile, living a sustainable life by driving a clean-energy vehicle and powering your home with solar panels helps curb planet-overheating pollution. TCD's Solar Explorer is a helpful tool to protect yourself from rising energy costs and make your home more resilient to extreme storms.

Another idea is supporting parks and the park rangers who work in them to protect trees from harm. Collectively, all of these actions can contribute to a cleaner, greener world where trees can thrive and we can enjoy their natural beauty.

