Volunteer effort to clean clogged river uncovers concerning items: 'It was really heavy'

Properly disposing of waste may not be the most glamorous job, but it can have a massive impact on the world around us. On the flip side, the haphazard disposal of trash can do a lot more harm than just creating an eyesore.

As BBC News reported, James Elliot and other volunteers helped clean out a key waterway in Grimsby, England. Water pollution not only makes their job harder, but it endangers the vulnerable wildlife that calls the region home.

Known as the Canoe River Cleaner, Elliot and two fellow volunteers spent time attempting to rid the New Cut Drain in Grimsby of discarded trash. However, they came across a number of objects that left them scratching their heads.

"It's usually the odd trolley, the odd bin. The difference with this one is, this was full of rubbish and it was really heavy," Elliot told BBC News after revealing that he and his team pulled a trash bin filled with garbage out of the water. They also recovered a "large metal trolley rack" in the New Cut Drain.

According to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, billions of pounds of waste find their way into the planet's oceans every year. For the most part, this is the result of human activities and the improper disposal of waste.

This accumulation of waste in waterways can have severe consequences for both marine ecosystems as well as human health. Pollution in rivers, lakes, and oceans can disrupt ecosystems, leading to biodiversity loss and habitat destruction. This can ultimately impact human health through contaminated drinking water and food sources.

According to a spokesperson from the Canal & River Trust, an organization that monitors 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in the UK, plastic pollution can be especially damaging.

"Plastic rubbish and litter damages vital waterside habitats, impacts our water quality, and endangers species such as aquatic birds, water voles, and otters," explained the spokesperson.

Many communities around the world have made great strides in their attempt to reduce plastic waste by banning single-use plastics and opting for eco-friendly alternatives.

This has been achieved by promoting items such as reusable shopping bags, water bottles, and food containers.

