Nepal's Everest Man breaks his own record with 32nd summit

"Greater recognition of Sherpa leadership can also reinforce the value of responsible stewardship and local expertise."

Kami Rita Sherpa, the veteran Nepali mountain guide known as Nepal's "Everest Man," has spent his life helping climbers reach the top of the world.

His story underscores just how indispensable Sherpa expertise is on the mountain.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old reached Mount Everest for a record-breaking 32nd time, CNN reported. He broke his own record set last year.

He reached the 8,849-meter summit at 10:12 a.m. local time while guiding clients from the 14 Peaks Expedition company, extending an achievement that has become a source of pride for both Nepal and the Sherpa community.

Kami Rita first summited Everest in 1994 on a commercial expedition and has gone back nearly every year since.

Sherpa guides secure ropes, move supplies and food, prepare meals, and assist climbers on the mountain. Nearly every Everest expedition relies on that labor and knowledge.

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The significance of that work extends far beyond summit photos.

As Everest attracts hundreds of climbers each season, experienced local guides remain central to making those expeditions safer and more organized, while also supporting the communities that know the mountain best.

In a fragile alpine region increasingly shaped by tourism and climate pressures, greater recognition of Sherpa leadership can also reinforce the value of responsible stewardship and local expertise.

For climbers, that expertise can help prevent fatalities. Nepal has issued more than 490 permits for this spring's Everest season, which ends at the end of May. Three Nepali climbers have died on the mountain this month.

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