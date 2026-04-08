Hockey rink forced to switch to plastic ice as temperatures climb: 'This is a real issue'

Nebraska's Eugene T. Mahoney State Park replaced its 26-year-old ice rink with a plastic surface in hopes of cutting excessive maintenance costs associated with a traditional ice rink, according to the New York Times.

One crew member, enthusiastic about maintaining the new synthetic ice, noted the significant change it represents.

"It was a needed transformation. It was going to be no skating or look for something that was more cost-efficient," said Michael Townsend, an ice maintenance worker at Mahoney State Park.

According to Glice, a major manufacturer of synthetic ice, the U.S. market for this product is valued at $5.4 billion. Some National Hockey League training facilities also utilize plastic ice.

While this may seem advantageous from a financial perspective, experts warn about the increasing production of plastics, which is expected to contribute to air pollution in the coming decades.

"I don't want to see hockey go away, but this is a real issue, and hockey needs to take a critical look at it," said Allen Hershkowitz, a former senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Concerns also extend to plastic debris generated from synthetic ice surfaces, which are susceptible to wear because of skate usage. Microplastics — tiny plastic particles prevalent in the environment — have raised alarm bells because of their presence in human blood, lungs, and even placentas, leading to worries about their ubiquitous health impact.

After a recent skate on the new rink, Townsend observed white residue on his skate blades, and a subsequent cleanup revealed small piles of shavings left behind, an indication of how quickly microplastics can spread.

Still, some researchers point out that the plastic alternative may be the lesser of two evils.

Matthias Scherge, a researcher at the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechanics of Materials, noted that traditional ice rinks require a large, consistent amount of electricity to run refrigeration compressors, while a plastic rink requires no energy-intensive components once built.

"It's definitely a big difference," he said.

Despite the controversial swap, hockey enthusiasts are hopeful that the new rink will increase access for more individuals, bringing attention to the sport regardless of the temperature.

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