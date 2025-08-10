Navy veteran stakes surprising ownership claim for overgrown island on major river: 'I hope he wins'

"I say let him have it."

According to Idaho News 6, a 72-year-old Navy veteran is taking on the city of Boise and a canal company in two lawsuits over a patch of land along the Boise River. His lawsuits have begun a debate about property rights, development, and local conservation in Idaho.

Christopher Burdge has claimed ownership of Sawmill Island, a narrow, overgrown strip of land wedged between the Boise River and a canal near a golf course. Burdge has alleged that the city of Boise and the Boise City Canal Company are trying to forcibly remove him to develop the land.

According to court filings, Burdge said he has openly lived on and maintained the island since 2017. Burdge is filing the lawsuit on the grounds of adverse possession — a legal doctrine that allows individuals to claim land if they occupy it continuously and without permission.

In a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year, Burdge accused the city of assigning a tax parcel number to the land to justify his alleged arrest in June 2025 and claimed his constitutional rights were violated.

Burdge is seeking $5 million in damages and $10,000 for every day that the charges remain pending.

In a separate state lawsuit, Burdge said the canal company trespassed and destroyed the land while he was away, allegedly clearing "historic ruins and wildlife habitat" in preparation for development.



A state judge recently ruled that Burdge has standing to sue for trespass, even without holding a legal title, which has reinforced his right to defend his claim in court. In a video that Idaho News 6 released, Burdge was seen giving a tour of the land.

"I always finish a mission," he said in the clip.

The dispute comes at a time when the U.S. continues to lose roughly 150 acres of natural land and 40 acres of farmland every hour, according to the Land Trust Alliance.

Burdge's legal fight underscores the importance of local action in protecting dwindling natural spaces that shape communities and ecosystems.

For some locals, Burdge's battle reflects growing concern over disappearing wild spaces.

"I hope he wins," one Facebook user commented on a local newsreel.

"I say let him have it," another wrote. "The guy fought for our country, he's earned it."

While not everyone can take their battle to court, individuals can support local land preservation by donating to or volunteering with local land trusts, planting natural lawns, and participating in public hearings. As development pressures rise, community-driven efforts to safeguard natural land have never been more vital.

