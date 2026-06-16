Florida Navy base employee goes missing during lunchtime swim before rescuers realize it was a shark attack

Officials also said the species of shark involved has not been identified.

A Navy base employee suffered critical injuries after being attacked by a shark while swimming off the coast near Panama City in Florida.

What happened?

According to an ABC News report, officials said a civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center was critically injured after swimming during his lunch break.

The employee is believed to have been swimming near the marina at Naval Support Activity when the attack happened on June 8, officials said. Captain Tristan Oliveria with the Naval Support Activity said emergency crews were sent out after a 911 caller reported a possible drowning, but base fire and rescue personnel determined after arriving that the swimmer had been attacked by a shark.

Before he was transported to HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, first responders treated the injured man at the scene, ABC News reported.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity, age, or further details about his injuries. Officials also said the species of shark involved has not been identified.

Oliveria said the employee was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Shark bites remain relatively rare, but they can be life-threatening when they do occur. Most encounters happen in areas where people and marine wildlife share the same waters, particularly along popular beaches, inlets, and fishing areas.

Experts recommend checking local beach conditions and wildlife advisories before entering the water, avoiding swimming near schools of fish or active fishing sites, and staying alert in low-visibility conditions such as dawn, dusk, or murky water. While the risk of an attack is low, taking basic precautions can help reduce the chances of a dangerous encounter.

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