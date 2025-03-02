Woman calls out the harmful effects of common modern experiences: 'Apocalyptic'

Barriers like city planning, work schedules, and expensive wellness trends can make it harder for many people to enjoy nature in an organic way.

A viral TikTok video has called out how modern life has taken something as simple as spending time outside and turned it into an expensive, packaged experience — and it feels "apocalyptic."

TikToker Fiona Smith (@heal.with.fifi) posted a video in which she talks about how late-stage capitalism has disconnected people from nature only to sell it back to them in the form of trendy wellness products. The video, which has racked up over 525,000 likes and 7,300 comments, has thousands of people agreeing with the sentiment.

Smith highlights how modern life keeps people indoors, flooded with artificial blue light and confined to small spaces. Instead of having the time and access to connect with nature, she argues, people are now paying for things — like red light therapy, grounding mats, cold plunges, and saunas — to provide benefits that could otherwise be free.

"I spent $50 to sit in a cold plunge for 20 minutes," she said, nearly laughing at herself. "You would not need a $50 cold plunge session … if you just went and jumped in a lake."

Studies have shown that spending time outdoors can lower stress, boost mental health, and improve overall well-being. Yet barriers like city planning, work schedules, and expensive wellness trends can make it harder for many people to enjoy nature in an organic way.

Many organizations are working to combat this issue. Initiatives like Green Schoolyards America want to increase access to nature in urban spaces, while groups like Outdoor Afro are making the outdoors more inclusive and accessible for everyone. At the same time, policies that expand and protect public parks and free outdoor spaces can help ensure that access to nature is a right, not a privilege.

When people lose their connections to nature, they're less likely to care about protecting it. Plus, relying on fancy wellness products instead of the real thing means more stuff is being manufactured, more items are being packaged in plastic, and more energy is being used, which just adds to the waste and pollution we're already dealing with.

The overwhelming response to Smith's video shows that many people are awake to this reality — and they're not happy about it. Whether it's jumping in a lake instead of buying a cold plunge session or pushing for more green spaces in cities, one thing is clear: Nature should be free for everyone, and now is the time to advocate for it.

One commenter said, "A single beach day erases 6 months of stress for me. I'm not buying green juice and an anti depression sunset lamp when I could sit in the sand and eat a hotdog instead."

Another added, "I started a garden two years ago and realized how disconnected I was."

