US national parks are lifting major restrictions for 2026 — here's some of the top gear to bring when you visit

More parks across the country are dropping their requirements to expand access while maintaining safety.

The National Park System recorded over 320 million visits in 2025, and peak season this year will likely be just as busy. The good news is that many popular parks are no longer requiring advance registration, making it easier than ever to spend quality time outdoors.

Tips for your next outdoor adventure

During the initial wave of the COVID pandemic, many popular national parks instituted timed entry requirements and reservations to reduce overcrowding. But a few years later, many parks across the country have rolled back these restrictions.

For example, in 2026, Arches National Park won't implement a timed entry reservation system, Glacier National Park won't require a car reservation system, and Yosemite National Park will not require advance reservations either.

Meanwhile, popular parks like Acadia National Park in Maine will still require vehicle reservations for its Cadillac Summit Road, and Shenandoah National Park will still require day-use tickets for its Old Rag hiking route.

But by and large, more parks across the country are dropping their reservation requirements to expand access while maintaining safety.

Best outdoor and camping gear for your next adventure

Getting to the trailhead or campsite might be easier and less logistically challenging than in previous years, but making sure you have the right gear is always going to be important.

TCD editors are fans of REI's selection of clothes that you can wear from city to trail. There's the everyday versatility of the Microtrek insulated hoodie, the best-selling SPF 50 sun hoodie, and the Rainier rain jacket, which you can travel with and hike in just as comfortably.

Just remember that in the backcountry, weather can get unpredictable fast, so packing enough essentials is, well, essential.

REI's sustainability track record

REI has been working on many eco-friendly projects over the years, including a new distribution center in Tennessee that has achieved the best level of green building recognition: LEED v4 Platinum certification.

The facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, in this case from onsite solar panels and energy from a new solar farm nearby.

In addition to REI's state-of-the-art facilities and unique collaborations, REI members nationwide can always trade in their used gear and clothing to get gift cards in exchange — which also keeps items out of landfills.

Plus, many of the brands REI keeps in stock, such as Merrell and Patagonia, are among the most sustainable gear and equipment brands around. That includes REI Co-op's own Westward and Campwell brands, which prioritize recycled materials, avoidance of PFAS chemicals, and meeting Bluesign and The Climate Label certifications.

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