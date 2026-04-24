Gorgeous photos of national parks flood social feeds amid proposed 25% budget cuts

"We genuinely need to protect this earth."

Preserving and visiting national parks in the United States offers a valuable opportunity for people to reconnect with nature and find relaxation.

However, the National Parks Conservation Association reported that the Trump administration suggested significant funding reductions that could severely impact the National Park Service.

The NPCA said the president proposed cutting $736 million from the parks' budget for 2027. If approved, this would represent a historic 25% reduction in funding.

In response to the proposal, social media users made their thoughts clear: National parks need to be protected.

On social media platforms such as X, stunning images of national parks flooded users' feeds, serving as a clear visual reminder of the natural beauty and importance of these landscapes.

President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal sneakily includes a MASSIVE cut to National Parks across the nation and a rescinding of protections for national forests.



Read more about it here: https://t.co/pABe9kQeGs pic.twitter.com/QzAQHKa14k — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) April 23, 2026

Users shared their opinions alongside the photos.

"Of all the things actually worth spending our money on, national parks have to be toward the top of the list," one said. "I'm sure there are ten thousand line items in our budget that should be cut before this."

"We genuinely need to protect this earth," another commented.

"Conservation is deeply important to me as a camper and national park visitor. Call your senator. Do not let this happen," urged a third.

Since January 2025, the NPS has lost nearly 25% of its workforce due to a mixture of pressured resignations, early retirements, and hiring challenges. This has caused maintenance delays, a decrease in ranger-led programs, and other setbacks. Park staffing has dropped 13% since 2011, even as visitor numbers surged 19%, per the NPCA.

"A cut this massive would be catastrophic. After a year of deep staffing cuts, dwindling resources, and attacks on history and science, park staff are already at the brink," NPCA senior budget and appropriations director John Garder said. "Park maintenance needs are growing, protections are eroding, and visitor experience is declining. This proposal would only accelerate the damage, putting our national parks at even greater risk and further cutting the park staff needed to care for our national treasures."

Outdoor activities such as hiking or even walking among trees can greatly enhance well-being, with studies showing that being in nature can reduce stress and improve immunity.

Funding cuts may also cause fewer staff to be available to assist lost or injured hikers as well as limit efforts to protect wildlife. Moreover, organizations tied to national parks may struggle if financial resources are diminished.

It's clear that many Americans want to protect the spaces that have protected them for so long.

In fact, a recent national survey shows that the majority of Americans are in favor of protecting and adequately funding national parks. Over two-thirds oppose the substantial budget cuts being pursued.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.