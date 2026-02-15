Bystander captures footage of rule-breaking tourists' reckless behavior: 'Don't they realize?'

Respecting nature is one of the easiest ways to be an advocate for the environment, especially when you're visiting protected public land in national parks.

The Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) posts videos of moronic tourists, or "tourons," acting foolishly in state and national parks. They are often captured disrespecting wild animals and defying park guidelines and common sense.

It shared a video of three people at DeSoto State Park in Alabama beyond the boundaries of a warning sign adjacent to a waterfall. The parkgoers were walking along a cliff next to the waterfall and were clearly in the wrong place.

"Do not cross rail. For your safety, the area beyond this rail is closed to public access," the sign read, prohibiting jumping, climbing, and kayaking from the falls.

These tourists were lucky not to have gotten injured in the incident. Guidelines and restrictions in public parks are designed to keep people and animals safe and protect nature from human intervention.

When tourists ignore basic rules, they display a fundamental disregard for wildlife and the environment that can be harmful. If they were to encounter a wild animal in this area or slip off the cliff into the water, it could have become a very dangerous situation.

Commenters expressed their disdain for tourists who refuse to follow the safety guidelines at state and national parks. They discussed how they see similar behavior from people at parks all over the country.

"I was at Taughannock Falls State Park and it was the same thing, people going over the fence and swimming where it is clear it is not allowed," one user said.

"Don't they realize how delicate the area is? How walking on the surface can have severe consequences?" another user commented.

"Why do people think the signage does not apply to them?" a commenter asked.

