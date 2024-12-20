Hiker calls out illegal activities taking over popular trails in national parks: 'That's my biggest pet peeve'

"Saying you didn't know or feigning ignorance is not an excuse."

Hiking is a recreational activity meant to be enjoyed by everyone. However, with enjoyment comes responsibility, and one social media post is calling out an all-too-common illegal activity.

In 2023 alone, over 61 million people in the United States engaged in some form of hiking, the highest number since 2010. According to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the national trail system is over 88,600 miles long, providing many opportunities to explore nature's beauty.

@hiking_adventures Please stop illegally droning in wilderness areas! Drones can cause wildlife issues. For example, a few years ago a drone separated mother bighorn sheep from their babies. Don't harass wildlife and keep wilderness wild. Obey drone restrictions. ♬ original sound - Ashley Goes Hiking

Unfortunately, some visitors take advantage and ignore regulations put in place for everyone's safety. On TikTok, one hiker called out illegal drone activity over popular trails.

Posted by the hiking and adventure enthusiast account Ashley Goes Hiking (@hiking_adventures), the video notes the ever-growing occurrences of illegally flying drones over unauthorized areas in national parks.

Ashley, who is based in Sedona, Arizona, explains that drone operators are actually required to be compliant with guidelines set by the Federal Aviation Administration, and notes the U.S. National Forest Service has rules that include not flying over congressionally designated wilderness or primitive areas. Lastly, it's shared that any recreational or commercial use of a drone on national park land requires a permit and that authorities will not necessarily be lenient just because visitors claim to have been unaware.

"Saying you didn't know or feigning ignorance is not an excuse. You're required to know the laws before you fly," says the OP at the end of the TikTok video.

In recent years, drones have become part of mainstream society in innovative ways. For example, Zipline, a California-based company, has created a fleet of tiny electric autonomous drones that can deliver packages to your home in under 10 minutes, proving speed and efficiency.

When it comes to our environment, this is good news. These types of drones produce up to 98% less harmful air pollution than traditional trucks fueled by gas.

While drones provide benefits to communities, they should still be used responsibly with respect to nature and wildlife. The U.S. Forest Service notes that flying near wildlife "can create stress that may cause significant harm and even death."

"That's my biggest pet peeve," wrote one TikToker.

"Not just in Sedona!!! In a lot of parks actually," commented another user.

