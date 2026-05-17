World's largest snake gathering undergoes 'mating ball' ritual open to the public

The event is a rare glimpse at a major natural event that depends on a very specific habitat.

If you've ever wanted to witness one of nature's strangest springtime spectacles, Narcisse in Manitoba, Canada, is currently offering a front-row seat.

Near the small community, tens of thousands of red-sided garter snakes are emerging from their winter dens and gathering in writhing "mating balls" — and the event is open to the public, as People reported.

The Narcisse Snake Dens in Manitoba are home to what is considered the world's largest gathering of snakes. Each spring, massive numbers of non-venomous red-sided garter snakes emerge from underground limestone crevasses, where they spend the winter below the frost line.

Their mating season is brief, lasting only about one to three weeks, which is why this narrow window draws so much attention. Males typically emerge first and wait for females to surface. Once they do, clusters form rapidly.

According to Manitoba's government website, "one female is surrounded by up to one hundred males" in the famous "mating balls."

The wildlife management area includes four dens that visitors can observe from designated platforms. Manitoba officials said that "the number of snakes at Narcisse has been increasing, and viewing will be good."

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A CBC report said the snakes appeared later than usual this year due to persistent cold weather.

Snake expert Raelene Sawatzky-Dyck told CBC that the area has roughly 70,000 to 100,000 snakes each spring.

"We think they come back to the same dens, but they're very small and hard to study. So we're not 100 percent sure," she said.

This phenomenon is more than a quirky tourist attraction. The Narcisse dens offer a rare glimpse at a major natural event that depends on a specific habitat.

Observing them from designated viewing areas can help turn curiosity into appreciation for how wildlife adapts to extreme conditions.

The timing is also critical.

Once the mating period ends, the snakes disperse across the surrounding landscape, and the dense activity around the pits drops off sharply. That makes this short seasonal gathering a unique opportunity for wildlife viewing and education.

It is also a reminder of how global conditions can shape animal behavior.

This year's delayed emergence, tied to a colder spring, shows how even familiar seasonal events can shift from year to year. If seeing the spectacle is on your bucket list, the most practical step is to visit soon.

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