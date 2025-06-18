Locals confront man on video for thoughtless act near scenic lake: 'Kudos to the person who called this out'

A man thought he could litter in peace at a pristine lake in Uttarakhand, India. However, the Just Indian Things (@just.indian.things) Instagram page posted a video of locals calling him out publicly for his poor behavior.

The video, which received over 25,000 likes, shows a beautiful lake and scenic mountains by an extensive boardwalk. It pans between a view of several boats below and the culprit responsible for the litter floating near them.

The videographer boldly confronts the litterer as another visitor watches in the background.

"Kudos to the person who called this out!" praised one commenter.

"This isn't just a body of water — it's the soul of Nainital, a precious gift of nature that deserves our care and respect," read the video's caption.

Sadly, using nature as a trashcan, particularly waterways, is common. According to Clean Water Action, 80% of marine debris comes from trash and urban runoff debris, and the amount is increasing.

Hikers found styrofoam cups left at stunning waterfalls, while a resident's security cameras caught repeated offenses of someone dumping trash in their pond. This behavior puts drinking water and wildlife at risk.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that 558 species (aquatic and terrestrial) have died or been injured from swallowing plastic mistaken for food, while others have become entangled in it.

Sometimes, the animal is too far gone, forcing authorities to euthanize it. One Salt River horse suffered that fate once it could no longer eat or drink after consuming a discarded plastic bag, 12 News reported.

Careless trash management has created large garbage patches containing litter, fishing gear, and debris in the oceans. These elements can transport invasive species and even damage vessels, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Some waste can last hundreds of years — a plastic straw takes two centuries to break down, and a plastic bottle lasts 450 years, per WWF Australia.

You can keep trash where it belongs and help the planet by understanding your recycling options. You can also help by upcycling used containers, scheduling pickups, donating items, or joining a local BuyNothing group. Initiatives such as World Cleanup Day and organizations like the Sierra Club provide opportunities to work with other caring community members to keep the planet cleaner and cooler.

And don't be afraid to speak up if you see illegal dumping in action, like the local in the Uttarakhand video did.

One commenter said, "[If] it happened in Kerala, he will [be] fined rs 25000 [about $291] and [the] cameraman get 10% reward."

