NAACP sues Elon Musk's xAI, claiming gas-powered turbines are endangering Black residents

The NAACP is alleging that the more than two dozen gas turbines powering the data center facilities are operating without an air permit and are endangering residents.

The company famous for producing the chatbot Grok, xAI, is being sued by the NAACP over alleged health impacts its data centers are creating for residents of Mississippi and Tennessee.

What's happening?

The NAACP is suing Elon Musk's company xAI, which also owns the platform X that was formerly known as Twitter, in claiming that the company's use of gas-burning turbines to power data centers is violating the Clean Air Act and harming residents of two states.

Specifically, the NAACP is alleging that the more than two dozen gas turbines powering the data center facilities are operating without an air permit and are endangering residents, per CNBC.

The lawsuit against xAI was filed in the Northern District of Mississippi with representation from both Earthjustice and the Southern Environmental Law Center. Within the suit, the NAACP notes that the gas power plants are specifically situated in areas with large Black populations.

Why is the lawsuit important?

Abre' Conner, who serves as the NAACP's Director of Environmental and Climate Justice, wrote in an email that "our right to clean air is not up for negotiation, especially when companies prove expediency, not people, is their priority." Conner went on to explain that "a data center should not be a potential death sentence for a community's health."

And these gas turbines do produce harmful pollutants, like nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and formaldehyde, all of which can create serious health consequences to those who encounter them.

People who live near the Memphis area's xAI facilities have repeatedly reported that the air quality in the area has declined and that the air has a terrible odor. Scientists at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, confirmed that pollutant levels have increased after xAI came to town.

"The xAI turbines are leading to a public health crisis in Memphis by releasing … pollutants known to directly harm the lungs," Austin Dalgo, a South Memphis doctor, explained to Time. "These emissions pose the greatest risk to our city's most vulnerable residents, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD."

What's next?

Residents near Memphis have been battling xAI and its polluting facilities for over a year now. But this lawsuit brings additional attention to its facilities, even as xAI made countless headlines after being acquired by SpaceX.

While the lawsuit unfolds, xAI plans to build more facilities in the area to power its artificial intelligence pursuits. So even if the NAACP is unsuccessful in shuttering these facilities, more protections must be put in place to protect residents from the various downsides of the AI boom.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.