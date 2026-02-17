  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker captures terrifying moment mysterious creature appears under swimmer: 'Looks huge'

"This is one of my weird phobias."

by Sam Westmoreland
A Redditor took to the platform to ask about the identity of a massive, unknown creature that swims underneath someone in a body of water.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor posted on the platform to ask about the identity of a massive, unknown creature that swims beneath someone in a body of water. 

Posting in the r/WhatIsIt subreddit, the user shared a video of the mysterious animal, which terrified a swimmer as it passed under them. 

What is the animal swimming under the girl in this video?
byu/-PrincessPumpkin- inwhatisit

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

"It looks huge, but didn't bite her even when she started kicking and splashing," the poster said, "I have no idea." 

Commenters were quick to take guesses at what the mystery creature could be. Some speculated it could be a dugong, a large marine mammal similar to a manatee that lives in the coastal waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Gentle, slow-moving, and herbivorous, they're a threatened species that tends to have calm, friendly interactions with humans during rare encounters. 

Others thought it was likely a pink river dolphin, somewhere in the Amazon.

River dolphins can be an unnerving sight; they have a much longer beak than their oceanic relatives, with faint pink and lighter brown or grey coloring that helps them to blend into the murky waters of the Amazon and Orinoco River basins where they live. They can grow to 350 to 400 pounds and up to 9 feet long, so the size certainly fits, and they also tend to be curious about humans in their space. 

While the encounter was clearly scary for the person in the water, it also illustrates how humans continue to impact and interact with wildlife through our tourism and presence in their habitats. While the swimmer did the right thing by removing herself from the water and not engaging with the mystery creatures, it also shows that many animals will investigate our presence in their space, and it's up to us to handle those interactions respectfully. 

Commenters joked about how frightening the encounter must have been. 

"I would be running on top of water," one said.

"This is one of my weird phobias," said another, "I'm a grown a** man but if seaweed touches my leg I'm cooked."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider